‘Floyd Mayweather not suited to bareknuckle boxing, Vasyl Lomachenko is’

Floyd Mayweather is not suited to barenuckle boxing, but current superstar Vasyl Lomachenko would succeed in the field.

That’s the view of a former champion and bareknuckle boss eyeing a fight in the future for the lightweight world title-holder.

Lomachenko is the fighter bareknuckle boxing boss Joe Smith-Brown would most like to see ditch his gloves and fight for him.

‘Hi-Tech’ meets unbeaten puncher Teofimo Lopez in a colossal clash on Saturday night – and Smith-Brown is sure to be tuning in.

He is a massive fan of the Ukrainian magician.

Smith-Brown said: “Vasyl Lomachenko is a real genius, and when I’m asked: ‘Who would you most like to sign up for BKBTM ?‘ it’s his name I give.

“Fighters who have taken part in both will tell you that, though the principals are the same, gloved boxing and bareknuckle boxing are two completely different sports.

“Not every top gloved boxer would be a success in the bareknuckle ring. I remember Glenn McCrory saying in an interview once that he didn’t think Floyd Mayweather was suitable for bareknuckle boxing because of his style.

“But I’m convinced Lomachenko would be.

“The key to bareknuckle boxing is not to take too many punches. Opponents of ‘Loma’ have found him to hit.

“So good is his footwork, they don’t know where he is!

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Floyd Mayweather is linked to facing YouTubers and MMA stars, officially, despite being retired for over three years. The five-weight legend seems set to return to action at some point when the pandemic calms down.

Whether we’ll see Lomachenko ditching the gloves anytime soon, though, is up for debate. Furthermore, after Saturday, he may well be the undisputed ruler at 135 pounds.

