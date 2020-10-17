Boxing Nutrition: The benefits of seaweed in the diet – Part 2

By Dr. Philip Goglia, WBC Nutrition Committee Chairman airs part two of his ‘Benefits of Seaweed’ in a boxer’s diet.

Anti-Coagulant: Laboratory research has made it evident that seaweed possesses antioxidant and anti-coagulant properties. Anti-coagulants, also known as blood thinners, prevent the formation of blood clots and decrease the threat of stroke, cardiac failure, and obstruction in the veins and arteries. The polysaccharides called fucoidans, which are present in brown algae, such as Turbinaria ornate, kelp, and bladderwrack exert this beneficial effect.

Detoxification: Seaweed possesses the ability to detoxify and cleanse the body and facilitates the excretion of toxic waste. The binding property of the natural absorbent, alginate, which is present in seaweed, makes toxic materials, including heavy metals like lead, mercury, and other pollutants indigestible and eliminated them from the body through bowel movements.

Influenza: Seaweed possesses anti-viral properties that have been proven promising in providing a protective effect against Influenza B virus. Seaweed extracts obstruct the absorption of harmful viral particles in the cells and prevents the body from getting infected.

Cardiovascular Health: Seaweed has been useful in sustaining lower levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in the body. This helps in maintaining a healthy heart, smooth circulation in the blood vessels, and prevents fatal conditions like heart failure, atherosclerosis, and peripheral artery ailments.

Radiation Poisoning: Seaweed has the ability to protect the skin from damage caused by exposure to ultraviolet B radiation from sunlight. This defensive effect can be attributed to the presence of fucoxanthin in the seaweed, which aids in preventing cell damage and enhancing the survival rate of the pre-treated cells. The antioxidant effect of fucoxanthin protects the skin from photo-aging, pigmentation, and wrinkle formation, while also making it an effective component to be used in the cosmetic industry for the manufacturing of sunscreens. Various research studies conducted to investigate the radio-protective effect of seaweed extracts against the exposure to gamma radiations have shown positive results.

Protects Your Eyes: The anti-ocular inflammatory effect exerted by fucoxanthin, present in seaweed, has shown promising results in the prevention of after-cataract. This complication is also known as posterior capsule opacification which can occur after cataract surgery. Fucoxanthin is utilized in the formulation of products used in ocular implants in the cataract surgery to avoid the risk of after-cataract.

Healthier Skin: The wealth of essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants in seaweed helps in keeping the skin revitalized, moisturized, and youthful. These elements guard the skin against the harmful effects of environmental pollutants and helps to slow down the skin’s aging process. Scientific research has made it evident that seaweed extracts contain anti-aging properties and are a useful ingredient in the manufacturing of skin care cosmetics. The anti-inflammatory properties present in seaweed are useful in treating skin rashes and wounds. The phytonutrients elevate blood flow and bring a healthy glow to the face. Seaweed wraps detoxify and cleanse the skin by expelling toxins out of the pores. Seaweed baths have also been admired among British and Irish people for ages due to their therapeutic effects.

Hair Care: The high mineral content of seaweed also aids in maintaining healthy hair. They help in strengthening the roots and shafts of hair follicles and make them thick and lustrous. Due to this beneficial effect, it has been proven valuable in the manufacturing of shampoos and hair creams.

Culinary Usage: Some seaweed has a nice flavor and is served as a delicacy in many Asian countries such as Japan, China, and Korea. Nori, Kombu, and wakame are some of the most commonly grown and used species in these countries. Famous Japanese sushi roll uses seaweed called nori as an ingredient with rice and raw fish. Seaweed such as agars and carrageenans are used in many processed food items like yogurt, health drinks, non-vegetarian dishes, and even high-quality German beer. The harvesting of seaweed is done to extract phycocolloids such as agar, carrageenan, and alginate to use them as food additives or preservatives for fish, meat dishes, and baked items.