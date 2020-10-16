Middleweight Amansio Paraschiv signs with MTK, added to Sunday bill

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of undefeated Romanian middleweight Amansio Paraschiv.

Born in Romania and now based in Essex, unbeaten Paraschiv (2-0) has won both of his professional boxing fights, along with multiple world kickboxing titles.

He won’t have to wait long for his first bout as an MTK Global fighter, as he will take on Scott James (6-6-1) on Sunday’s action-packed MTK Fight Night. Paraschiv replaces Jordan Reynolds in the fight, who has been forced to withdraw.

The huge card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV, and Paraschiv can’t wait to get going.

Paraschiv said: “I am very excited. I know that MTK Global are the best around and I am looking forward to my career with them. Being a part of the same team as some huge names makes me confident that I can be at the top with them. I know I have the best team now, and nobody can beat me.

“I can’t wait for the fight this weekend. It’s short notice so it’s a higher weight than I normally fight at but I am ready to fight. I live to fight, there is nothing else I want to do. I want to win world titles in my career, and now I’m with MTK Global I know this will happen!”







Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We are really pleased to welcome Amansio Paraschiv to the team after a recommendation from Billy Joe Saunders. Paraschiv has had an incredible career in combat sports, winning a number of kickboxing world titles, and we’re excited to see what he can now achieve in boxing.

“He’s jumped straight in and taken a fight with Scott James on our MTK Fight Night this weekend, so that shows he’s got a great attitude and we’re glad to have him on the show. It’s a big shame that Jordan Reynolds has been forced to pull out, and hopefully we’ll have a fight rescheduled for him soon.”

Also on the bill on Sunday is a superb fight between two unbeaten fighters, as Michael McKinson takes on Martin Harkin, while recent world title challenger Jay Harris defends his Commonwealth flyweight title against Marcel Braithwaite.

Elsewhere, former world champion Paul Butler takes on Ryan Walker, Jack Rafferty goes up against Tom Hill, Lewie Edmondson faces Andy Bishop, and Paul McCullagh enters the paid ranks.