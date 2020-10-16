Frank Warren announces first show for newly-formed Queensberry Poland

QUEENSBERRY Poland has announced details for their inaugural show, which will be broadcast in Poland on Polsat – one of the biggest TV networks in the country.

The nascent company leaps into action next month with the first show taking place on Saturday November 21 in medieval Gniew Castle.

Queensberry Poland, which was co-founded by Francis Warren and leading Polish fight figure Mariusz Krawczynski, is a further expansion of the Queensberry Promotions brand.

Warren and Krawczynski have been busy signing up some of the best young talent in Polish boxing including four-times national champion Ryszard Lewicki, Michal Soczynski and unbeaten Pawel Augustynik (11-0, 5 KOs).

Augustynik who had been campaigning in Britain headlines the November show in a ten-round Light-Heavyweight clash against his countryman Darek Sek (28-6-3, 10 KOs).

Super-Welterweight Lewicki faces Piotr Brzoska (2-3-1, 1KO) on his debut and Cruiserweight Soczynski has his first paid bout against Mical Czykiel (2-1, 2 KOs).

An excited Francis Warren said: “This is a fantastic development for the whole of Queensberry and we are proud to be associated with Polsat for this first show, with a view to signing a long term deal very soon. We share the same vision for Polish boxing and believe we can turn Polish boxing into a global powerhouse over the coming years.

“Our first show on November 21 will be a celebration of Polish boxing, and the card will show just how strong Polish boxing will become under the Queensberry banner.

“We will champion Polish boxing. The shows will also give Polish boxing fans a look at some of the fine international talent on the Queensberry roster.

“Historically Queensberry’s track record of bringing through young boxers is second to none and our Polish signings will take the sport in their country to an all-time high.

His business partner Krawczynski added: “I am so excited about this venture with Francis Warren.

“Polish boxing needs strong people who will take care of it. I know, that with Frank and Francis we will do big things.

“Polsat is a strong partner and like the Queensberry Poland team they are people who care for boxing.

“For young Polish boxers I believe we can give them so much more than any other promoter in Poland.”







Also on the first bill Rafal Jackiewicz (51-27-3, 22 KOs) faces Bartlomiej Grafka (22-38-4, 10 KOs) in a six round Middleweight rematch following their draw last month.

Other new Queensberry Poland signings Super-Bantamweight Abdulkhay Sharakmatov and Light-Heavyweight Karol Dlugosz will both be making their professional debuts over four rounds.

Uzbekistan’s Sharakmatov’s opponent is to be confirmed and Dlugosz who made his name as an amateur in Ireland tackles Krzysztof Stawiarski (2-3 2 KOs).

Queensberry Poland has also signed Heavyweight prospect Kamil Mroczkowski, who has been one of the star performers in Polish amateur boxing in recent years.