Demetrius Andrade ‘testing the waters’ at 168 against former welterweight

Matchroom have confirmed Demetrius Andrade will move up to 168 to face former welterweight Dusty Hernandez-Harrison next month.

Hernandez-Harrison competed at 147 in 2016 before making a massive leap to 175 and now back down seven pounds.

Andrade campaigns over ten rounds at Super-Middleweight on Friday, November 27 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN.

WBO World Middleweight champion Andrade (29-0 18 KOs) is in action following his belt’s third successful defense in January. He scored a ninth-round stoppage win over Luke Keeler in Miami.

The Rhode Island star returns to the Sunshine State for the second time in 2020. He intends to defend his crown in early 2021.

Andrade is testing the waters for a move up to 168lbs in the future, where he would be gunning to become a three-weight World champion.

‘Boo Boo’ has his eyes set on his fellow champions at Middleweight. Also, his mandatory challenger Liam Williams and the kings up at 168lbs.

But the 32-year-old boogeyman of the division is keen to remain active and look to his plans while waiting for those big nights.

Andrade’s clash with Harrison is part of a huge night of action in Florida. Daniel Jacobs’ grudge match tops it with Gabriel Rosado at Super-Middleweight.







UNDERCARD

Marc Castro will make his pro debut on the undercard of Daniel Jacobs’ (36-3, 30 KOs) grudge match with Gabriel Rosado (25-12-1, 14 KOs).

In August, the Fresno talent was slated to make his bow in the paid ranks in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19.

The amateur sensation finally laces them up and is joined on the undercard by a fellow amateur ruler in Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0, 5 KOs). He faces former unified World champion Julius Indongo (23-2 12 KOs) for the IBF Intercontinental Welterweight title.

Three-time World amateur champion Magomedrasul Majidov (2-0, 2 KOs) also features. Plus, Nikita Ababiy (9-0, 6 KOs) and Alexis Espino (6-0, 4 KOs).