Vasyl Lomachenko admits he’s heading into the unknown this weekend

Mikey Williams

Vasyl Lomachenko admits a year absence from boxing is new territory for him ahead of a massive undisputed unification against Teofimo Lopez.

The WBC Franchise, WBO, WBA, and IBF belts will be on the line when the two best lightweights in the world collide in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Two-plus years of bad blood ignited at the final press conference when Lomachenko and Lopez shared the stage in advance of the ESPN super-fight.

Lomachenko and Lopez had not been in the same room since last December. The night Lopez knocked out Richard Commey to win his world title.

Shortly after that sensational knockout, Lomachenko entered the ring and welcomed Lopez to his club.

Now, Loma is plotting to knock Lopez off his perch after just a short reign as a 135-pound ruler.

Despite his immense talents, the Ukrainian is in the dark about how the effects of a worldwide pandemic will get to him.

“I won’t know {how the layoff will impact me} until Saturday night. I have never been out of the ring for one full year like this. Ever. I don’t know how it will be,” stated Lomachenko.

“I think it’s just a ring and judges and TV. That’s it. And, of course, four belts. I’m thinking only about my future fight and the fight on Saturday. That’s it.”

On what kind of encounter he’s expecting, Lomachenko concluded: “For me, I think it will be a chess match.”







VASYL LOMACHENKO vs TEOFIMO LOPEZ

The lightweight champions sat twelve feet apart on a stage inside the ring. The tension never boiled over, but it was palpable.

Fans and media alike are licking their lips at the prospect of seeing how Lomachenko copes with such a hardened and solid lightweight.

Bob Arum and Top Rank have been able to keep the contest away from Pay Per View charges, which is a testament to the company.

Two absolute juggernauts will go head-to-head this weekend in what promises to be the Fight of the Year.

