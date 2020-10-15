Opinion: Some have forgotten just how exceptional Vasyl Lomachenko is

Mikey Williams

Just days away from the most anticipated fight since coronavirus locked down the world, and I fear there may be some people sleeping on Vasyl Lomachenko.

A glance at social media tells me that a large percentage of boxing personnel and fans are plumping for a Teofimo Lopez victory on Saturday night.

I mean, Teofimo is good. He’s one of the best up-and-coming fighters in the sport. But let’s be honest, he’s no Lomachenko.

For the past couple of years, Loma has been the subject of vast praise for his achievements. Coupled with the fact opponents have hardly laid a glove on him.

Therefore, I find it hard to believe that many are calling this a fifty-fifty fight. It’s not.

Lomachenko is exceptional. The Ukrainian superstar is one of the most gifted athletes in all sports, not just the sport of boxing.

His technique is unrivaled. His elusiveness is unmatched. Lomachenko is simply one of the greatest boxers in a generation.

Let’s be frank; the only thing that will eventually beat Lomachenko is father time. That one solitary stain on his record is the bain of his life. He works night and day tirelessly to make sure that will never happen again.

At just 32, Lomachenko is nowhere near an age where someone like Teofimo can come along and knock him off his perch.

Eyebrows edged further towards foreheads when Bob Arum matched the two together in the first place. I get Bob’s confidence in Teofimo, but he won’t win this fight – for my money.

VASYL LOMACHENKO TOO GOOD

‘Hi-Tech’ is just too good. And dependent on whether there’s been a highly bad experience of lockdown, is still firmly in his prime.

Teofimo will be a superstar of the future, of that there is no doubt. But Loma’s time is now, and he will prove this on ESPN.

From his unorthodox training methods to putting everything into practice, Vasyl Lomachenko will go down as a boxing legend for years to come.







Sadly for Lopez, his chances of an upset are around three of four years into the future, barring a robbery decision if he gets to the judges.

I get the hysteria of making this into a closely-run thing, but Lomachenko is far too skilled and still just within his weight-range capacity.

Loma wins, and Loma wins well.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.