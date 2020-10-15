Christian Araneta, Hiroaki Teshigawara score wins in Philippines and Japan

In Mandaue City, Philippines, Light-Flyweight Christian Araneta won a points decision over Richard Rosales. While at Featherweight, Peter Apolinar landed a decision over Jetro Pabustan.

Araneta vs. Rosales

Prospect Araneta returns to action and returns to the winning column with a wide victory over experienced Rosales. Southpaw Araneta floored Rosales in the fifth and sixth on the way to deciding on scores of 99-89 twice and 100-88. The 25-year-old from Cebu City suffered his first loss in September last year on a fourth-round retirement against 20-1 Daniel Valladares. In February this year, Valladares fought a technical draw with Pedro Taduran for the IBF minimumweight title. Rosales has tasted defeat in 7 of his last 8 fights but all against good level opponents.

Apolinar vs. Pabustan

Apolinar extends his winning run to seven as he outpoints southpaw Pabustan, Scores 98-92 twice, and a closer 96-94. He had won 6 of his last 7 inside the distance, which gave him some useful ring time. Pabustan, 30, lost on a technical decision in a challenge to Pungluang for the WBO bantam title in 2017.

Vicelles vs. Lacar

“Thunder” Vicelles lived up to his nickname as he overpowered Lacar flooring him in the second, third, and finally the fourth round. With Lacar under pressure and not punching back, the fight was stopped. Southpaw Vicelles, 24, gets his sixth inside the distance win. Lacar was 1-4-2 going in, and this is loss No 4 by KO/TKO.







Hiroaki Teshigawara

Over in Tokyo, Japan, there was a win for Super Bantamweight Hiroaki Teshigawara.

Teshigawara a class above Kawamura and halts him in six rounds. Boxing coolly, Teshigawara found the range early with lead rights and was getting in landing his punches and getting out before Kawamura could fashion any good counters. After four rounds, all three scorecards read 40-36 for Teshigawara.

He continued to dominate the fifth and floored Kawamura with a volley of punches in the sixth. Kawamura got up but was taking punishment when the referee pulled Teshigawara off to save him. The second defense of his OPBF title for Teshigawara, who has scored nine inside the distance victories in his last ten fights.

He is No 3 with the IBF, but with positions 1 and 2 vacant, he is their highest-rated fighter but can’t go to No 1 or 2 because he has not beaten a rated fighter. The second shot at the OPBF title for Kawamura, who was 0-2-3 before this fight.