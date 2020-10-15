Boxing Nutrition: The toxic effects of synthetic marijuana

Boxing Nutrition – Also known as K2, Spice, Joker, Black Mamba, Kush, or Kronic, this compound tries to imitate the appearance and psychotropic effects of marijuana.

However, as it is an artificially modified substance, various studies have shown that synthetic chemicals with hazardous toxic effects are active ingredients in these drugs.

Synthetic marijuana activates the brain and nervous system’s receptor to a greater degree than that achieved with the primary compound of natural marijuana. Its effects are much more powerful, which makes its consumption not only addictive but also life-threatening.

It isn’t easy to know the exact components of K2, as the chemical ingredients are continually replaced by manufacturers to avoid detection.

Synthetic marijuana can generally be found as an herb or in liquid form for use in vaporizers. At this point, when using a synthetic drug like spice, or in real marijuana with its primary psychoactive ingredient known as THC, both act on the same brain pathway.

After smoking or inhaling these substances through a vaporizer, the drug travels directly to the lungs, then to the heart, and from there to the bloodstream, to enter the brain directly. It should be clarified that the process takes very little time, and the effects can be felt almost immediately.

The effects of synthetic cannabinoids can be unpredictable. However, it is a fact that they endanger the lives of those who consume them.

What are the effects of its consumption?

Nausea and vomiting.

Headache.

Sweating.

Muscle spasms.

Increased heart rate.

Increased body temperature.

Dehydration.







However, it is also known that frequent consumption can develop arrhythmias, kidney failure, tachycardias, seizures, vascular collapse, hypertension, strokes, and even death.

Also, the psychological damage, among which are: anxiety, psychosis, confusion, panic attacks, paranoia, delusions. Also, hallucinations and episodes of violence and aggression.

Do not forget that if you want to know the list of prohibited substances emitted by VADA. You can consult the following link.

TAKE CARE OF YOUR BODY. IT’S YOUR RESPONSIBILITY!