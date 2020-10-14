Robin Krasniqi shocks Dominic Boesel in three rounds, Madgeburg results

In Magdeburg, Germany, light heavyweight contender Robin Krasniqi stopped Dominic Boesel in three rounds. Krasniqi ignores the odds and gets a career-saving win.

The first two rounds were fairly even. Boesel looked to have just edged the first, and Krasniqi evened things up by shading the second. Boesel turned up his aggression in the third, pressurizing Krasniqi, but he went down from a hard Krasniqi right hook. It was a punch, but the referee missed it and treated it as a slip denying Boesel the recovery time an eight-count might have given him.

Krasniqi knew his punch had shaken Boesel badly, and he stormed into Boesel, landing two heavy rights to the head, which sent Boesel down on his back, and after the referee started to count, he quickly realized Boesel was not getting up and ended the fight.

A huge win for the Kosovo-born 33-year-old Krasniqi. He wins both the WBA interim and IBO titles in his third shot at a world title. He had lost to Nathan Cleverly and Juergen Braehmer in earlier title challenges. Winning these titles now could lead to some career-best paydays for Krasniqi, but he confirmed there is a return clause in the contract, and Boesel has said he will enforce it. Big blow for Boesel, who loses his two titles, will also lose his No 1 ranking with the WBA. He had rebuilt steadily after an eleventh round stoppage loss to Karo Murat for the European title in 2017 with wins over Enrico Koelling and Sven Fornling.

Kadiru vs. Gorst

Kadiru moves up to ten rounds for the first time and wins the German title with a convincing points victory over unbeaten Gorst. Kadiru used his height and longer reach to control the ring and box’s center on the outside. Kadiru controlled the action over the first three rounds, and it was the fourth before Gorst finally made some headway.

Even then, the quicker Kadiru outscored him and had no trouble holding Gorst’s occasional counter-attacks. There were too many clinches for it to be an exciting scrap. Kadiru found the target a few times with his uppercuts and scored with good rights late in the fight but never really had Gorst in any trouble and had to settle for a victory on points. Scores 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93 for Kadiru. The 23-year-old from Hamburg is progressing steadily but not spectacularly. Gorst was making the first defense of the national title, and Kadiru was a big step up from his previous opposition’s quality.

Fress vs. Venci

Fress massacres Czech oldie Venci. Fress dropped Venci twice in the first round and twice more in the second, and the fight was stopped. The 6’3”-yet another Kazak-born fighter- was defending the German International title and registers win No 6 by KO/TKO. He is a former German Under-17 and Under-21 champion and competed for Germany at the World Youth and World Senior championships. The 41-year-old Vance was having only his second fight since March 2018.

Stancic vs. Sito

Stancic wins the vacant WBC Youth title with a victory over Sito. Stancic boxed well through the first three rounds then floored Sito in the fourth. He continued to outscore Sito over the second half of the fight before dropping Sito again in the last but could not put the Italian away. Scores 80-70 twice and 99-91 for 21-year-old Stancic. He is a former German Youth champion and winner of bronze a medal at the German championships in 2015 and 2016. First eight-round fight for both fighters and first fight outside Italy for Sito

Muratov vs. Huliakevich

After a promising start, Muratov fades and only gets a split draw against seasoned veteran Huliakevich. In his first fight for thirteen months, Muratov looked to be on his way to victory after taking the first two rounds and dropping Huliakevich with a right in the third. Huliakevich didn’t crumble but fought back hard over the remainder of the fight and clawed back Muratov’s early edge to get a deserved draw. Scores 77-75 Muratov, 76-75 Huliakevich, and 76-76. Kazak-born Muratov had scored 14 wins on the bounce before his spell of inactivity. Belarusian Huliakevich, 39, is now 1-10-1 in recent outings and has been a pro for 17 years.







Zani vs. Kubin

Zani controlled this one from bell to stoppage. His pressure tactics saw the experienced Kubin constantly stuck against the ropes. Two knockdowns scored by Zani in the second brought the referee’s intervention. Southpaw Zani, 23, was moving up to six rounds for the first time. Albanian Zani, whose idol is Roy Jones, was a star performer for Hamburg Giants in the Bundesliga. He left Albania in 2014 to escape a blood feud involving his family. He is not yet a naturalized German citizen, although he was German Amateur champion in 2016. Fourteenth inside the distance loss for Kubin.