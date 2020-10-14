Ex-world champ Ricardo Mayorga continues drug rehabilitation

The World Boxing Council has offered an update on the condition of former world champion and fan-favorite Ricardo Mayorga.

Mayorga has been troubled for some time over out-of-the-ring activities.

WBC chiefs sent out an update on Mayorga.

“Ricardo Mayorga has been fighting the most important battle of his life, and although for a short while he against the ropes, now he has found a way to defeat that fearsome rival of drug and alcohol addiction,” said the WBC.

“The road to recovery has not been easy. However, Ricardo has not been alone. The boxing family has been in his corner.

“Principally former world champion Rosendo Álvarez who did not hesitate for a single second to help him from the very beginning.

“Excellent news, as Ricardo left the Managua Rehabilitation Center. He was hospitalized for some time. Mayorga is now reunited with his family.

“However, to achieve a full recovery, Ricardo has accepted the help of Mexican idol Julio César Chávez, who is now 11 years clean after quitting drugs and alcohol.

“Mayorga will travel on the first available flight to Mexico to get in at the Baja del Sol Clinic. He will receive full and total support to leave this bitter passage of his life behind.

“At the WBC, we are deeply grateful to our former world champions. Rosendo Alvarez and Julio César Chávez have shown friendly and caring support to their fellow fighter who’s from Nicaragua.

“We are sure that Ricardo will get his life back utilizing the qualities plus determination that made him the champion he is and always will be.

"Dear Ricardo, your WBC family is with you every step of the way," they added.







RICARDO MAYORGA CAREER

The 47-year-old fought several massive names during his career. They include Oscar De La Hoya and ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley.

Most recently, Mayorga was linked to an exhibition fight with UK legend Nigel Benn.

