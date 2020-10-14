Peter Fury tests positive for Covid-19, Savannah Marshall fight off

Former Tyson Fury trainer Peter Fury announced his entry into the ‘Matchroom Bubble’ less than 24 hours ago. Fast forward one day, and Savannah Marshall’s fight has been called off.

Marshall was due to fight Hannah Rankin for the vacant Women’s WBO middleweight championship on Saturday night.

Firstly, Fury had stated: “Arrived in the Matchroom Boxing fight Bubble with Savannah Marshall here in Peterborough” on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, in the early part of the afternoon, Matchroom sent out a statement due to the circumstances.

“Unfortunately, Savannah Marshall’s trainer Peter Fury has tested positive for COVID-19. Saturday’s WBO World Middleweight Title fight is off the card.

“All other fighters and teams tested negative. The fight will be rescheduled in due course, and our best wishes are with Peter.”

Taking to social media soon after, Fury was certainly disappointed with the outcome.

“It’s very regrettable that’s it tested positive for Covid-19. Good news that Savannah Marshall tested negative.

“However, due to the restrictions around a positive test, everyone must quarantine for 14 days. But to reschedule ASAP,” he pointed out.

EDDIE HEARN on PETER FURY

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: “Gutted for all. Best wishes Peter Fury and we will get this rescheduled ASAP.”

The main event featuring Lewis Ritson taking on Miguel Vazquez still goes ahead on the Sky Sports cameras.

Ritson hopes victory over the Mexican can lead to a world title challenge at the super-lightweight limit in 2021.

Five bouts remain scheduled, including Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Thomas Essomba and Qais Ashfaq vs. Marc Leach.

Furthermore, Marshall vs. Rankin could be added to another forthcoming card as Matchroom has two Pay Per Views lined up in the next two months.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora happens on October 31. Whilst Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte II is set for November 21.

