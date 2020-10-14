Manny Pacquiao is not done yet, ‘pro boxing journey’ will continue in 2021

Pac Sports

Manny Pacquiao is edging closer to the end of his career as a professional boxer with the Filipino legend lining up just one solitary bout in 2021.

The ‘Pacman’ recently showed off his deal with Paradigm Sports, the same company as prospective opponent Conor McGregor.

But reports the pair will fight, although confirmed on both sides, have been outlined as nothing more than an exhibition.

Signing his contract, though, Pacquiao has denied his professional journey will end.

He said: “Excited to have officially partnered with Paradigm Sports.

“Grateful for the support of my family, team, and fans as I continue my professional boxing journey. Big things are coming! Stay tuned!”

The clue was in the second part of that statement as the soon-to-be 42-year-old promised to ‘continue his professional journey.’

As we know, this won’t be against McGregor. The Irishman may also be reluctant to agree to a pro boxing bout anyway. Should he lose, he’d possess the worst boxing record in the sport’s history with 0-2 at the highest level.

Pacquiao vs. McGregor seems to be on the cards for the first half of 2021. April would be the best bet due to Pacquiao’s schedule as a Senator.

MANNY PACQUIAO – CHAMPION

The situation leaves Pacquiao not defending his WBA welterweight title until July – at the very earliest. WBN also recently revealed this is likely to cost Pacquiao his title.

The WBA may be willing to listen to any pleas to keep the belt from Pacquiao and his team, but he would almost certainly lose it if he doesn’t defend in 2021.

If McGregor proves to be his one and only bout next year, which has been speculated about, when does Pacquiao get time to fight again?







Strong reports coming out of the Philippines have Pacquiao running for President in 2022. Therefore, how does he honor his new contract with activity?

The McGregor fight will be a start, but it’s hard to see how moves into his 43rd year in fourteen months at the very highest level.

We shall see.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.