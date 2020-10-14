ESPN fight week coverage extensive for Loma vs Lopez event

The biggest boxing event of the fall airs live on ESPN, this Saturday, October 17 when WBC Franchise/WBA/WBO world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and IBF kingpin Teofimo Lopez, clash in a lightweight unification showdown live from the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, with undercard action on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

The 10-round junior welterweight co-main features former world title challenger Alex Saucedo against unbeaten contender Arnold Barboza Jr. In the eight-round ESPN-televised opener, super middleweight knockout sensation Edgar Berlanga tests his perfect record against veteran Lanell Bellows. Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) has won all 14 of his professional fights by first-round stoppage.

Fight week and fight night programming will feature ESPN’s boxing commentator team, including veteran broadcaster Joe Tessitore for ringside commentary, alongside former two-division world champion and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward, and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley on the analysis.

The onsite location desk team will feature ESPN’s boxing reporter Bernardo Osuna and ESPN’s boxing insider Mark Kriegel.

Throughout fight week, ESPN will present extensive coverage across multiple platforms. Lead up coverage includes:

SportsCenter (Fri-Sat.): Joe Tessitore to host segments for ESPN’s flagship news and information program from Las Vegas.

LIVE – Lomachenko vs. Lopez Final Press Conference: Wed at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2.

LIVE – Lomachenko vs. Lopez Official Weigh-In: Fri at 5 p.m. ET. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

Max on Boxing (Fri at 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2): ESPN’s boxing series hosted by Max Kellerman will air immediately following the weigh-in.

Blood, Sweat and Tears: a two-part, behind-the-scenes look at the fighters’ camps will re-air across ESPN networks throughout the week. Full schedule.

ESPN+ Fight Library: ESPN+ offers fans the chance to get ready for Saturday’s showdown by looking back at a host of fights from both fighters, available on demand. The collection includes 10 fights from Lomachenko’s journey to Saturday, including his “No-Mas-Chenko” defeat of Nicholas Walters, his KO defeat of Anthony Crolla and his most recent victory over Luke Campbell, among others. Additionally, fans can watch Lopez’s 2019 victory over Masayoshi Nakatani, with his recent knockout defeats of Richard Commey, Edis Tatli, Diego Magdaleno and Mason Menard available later this week as well.

ESPN.com Features

The remarkable KO streak of super middleweight Edgar Berlanga

How former UFC fighter Clay Collard became a boxing phenomenon in 2020

What’s it like to fight Lomachenko? Former foes tell us about their time in the ring with the boxing icon

Wednesday: How did we get here? A look at the timeline that’s led us to Lomachenko-Lopez

Scouting report from Timothy Bradley on both fighters (streaming on ESPN+)

Thursday: Ringside seat previewing the bout

Friday: Expert Picks (streaming on ESPN+)

Mark Kriegel on Lomachenko-Lopez and what’s a stake for both fighters

ESPNDeportes.com will feature pre-and-post fight features, videos, daily reports, stats, as well as real-time fight score and analysis.

As lead up to the fight, ESPN debuted a cinematic-styled promo featuring the track “Prizefighter” by Blame My Youth.

Schedule of Live Lomachenko vs. Lopez Content on ESPN Platforms

Wed, 10/14 8:00 p.m. Lomachenko vs. Lopez Final Press Conference (LIVE) ESPN2 Fri, 10/16 5:00 p.m. Top Rank: Lomachenko vs. Lopez Weigh-In Special (LIVE) ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Max on Boxing: Lomachenko vs. Lopez Weigh-In Special (LIVE) ESPN2 Sat., 10/17 7:30 p.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Lomachenko vs. Lopez (Undercard) (LIVE) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10:00 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Lomachenko vs. Lopez (Main Card) (LIVE) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Main Card, Undercards and Early Undercards (All times ET)