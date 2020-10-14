Errol Spence Jr says ‘people are looking to see if I’ve lost a step’

Melina Pizano

Number one world welterweight star Errol Spence Jr. knows all eyes will be on him when he trades blows with Danny Garcia on December 5th.

Spence headlines a huge bill at the AT&T Stadium in Texas over a year on from walking away from a serious car accident.

‘The Truth’ spun his high-powered Ferrari in the early hours of the morning just days after beating Shawn Porter.

Fighting out of his native Desoto, Spence survived miraculously after being thrown from the vehicle before it crashed.

This will be the third FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View headlined by Spence (26-0, 21 KOs). He unified welterweight titles in that September clash. It was one of the best fights of the year.

Spence was launched into stardom when the 30-year-old first captured a welterweight crown by traveling to the U.K. to stop Kell Brook in front of his hometown fans in 2017.

He followed up his title-winning victory with triumphs over Lamont Peterson and Carlos Ocampo in 2018.

Spence represented the U.S. at the 2012 Olympics before turning pro later that year and scoring knockouts in 10 of his first 12 fights, showing the promise that he would eventually fulfill on the biggest stages of the sport.

“Having my comeback fight be in front of my hometown fans at AT&T Stadium is added motivation. It’s a dream come true,” said Spence.

“It means even more because I’m going up against a great champion in Danny Garcia.

“I know people are looking out to see if I’ve lost a step or won’t be at my best. But I’m 100% focused, and everything is on point in training camp.

“I just can’t wait to go out there on December 5 and put on a show,” he added.







ERROL SPENCE MINOR INJURIES

Whether Spence will ever be the same again has since been questioned, despite the fact he seemingly came out of the crash with minor injuries.

All will be revealed in a few weeks when Errol Spence Jr. once again takes center stage.

