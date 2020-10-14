Why Wladimir Klitschko is worthy of the International Boxing Hall of Fame

@Klitschko

The International Boxing Hall of Fame has distributed ballots in the mail for the 2021 ballot and former heavyweight champion of the world Wladimir Klitschko has been nominated for the first time.

Since the Hall of Fame committee reduced the waiting time from a boxer’s retirement from five years to three before they can be named on the ballot, Klitschko has secured an instant nomination having lost his final fight at Wembley Stadium against British boxer Anthony Joshua.

2021’s Hall of Fame induction is set to be a double-header, given the postponement of this year’s inductees. Klitschko’s induction to the International Boxing Hall of Fame would potentially polarize opinion among the boxing community. Some of the Ukrainian’s most outspoken critics regularly criticized him for failing to take on more serious opponents throughout his career. Instead choosing lesser-known competitors to retain his belts more easily such as Alex Leapai. Nevertheless, there are many reasons why Klitschko is a worthy Hall of Famer:

More world heavyweight wins than any other heavyweight

Although his biggest critics would claim that Klitschko did not fight enough talented challengers, the facts remain that Klitschko holds the record for the most heavyweight title victories in a career. 23 to be precise. Furthermore, Klitschko also holds the world record for holding the world heavyweight title for the longest period. He spent 4,382 days as a world heavyweight champion. That period lasted between 22 April 2006 and 28 November 2015. His reign was unceremoniously ended following a points decision in favor of British hopeful Tyson Fury.

A key component in the division’s “Klitschko Era”

Between 2004 and 2015, Wladimir Klitschko was one half of the so-called “Klitschko Era” – the period which saw Wladimir and his brother, Vitaly, dominate all world heavyweight belts. It was an inspirational period for up-and-coming heavyweight boxers, who looked up to the Klitschkos for their professionalism and attention to detail before and during fights. It was this that would go on to set them apart in the division in the post-millennium era.

A highly respectable professional

We’ve just touched upon his professionalism in the section above, But it’s worth embellishing upon Wladimir Klitschko as a person and a fighter. Win or lose, Klitschko was always extremely magnanimous. He always speaks respectfully about his rivals. Even in the most heated match-ups against the likes of David Haye the Ukrainian was able to rise above the noise and maintain the moral high ground.







Other nominees alongside Klitschko for the Hall of Fame in 2021

Of course, it’s far from cut and dried that Klitschko will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. That’s because only three of the five names on the ballot paper will be chosen. Who are the other names on the ballot?

Floyd Mayweather is undoubtedly the main name on the list. He once joked that he was considering moving up to the heavyweight division. To try and fight Klitschko as he sought a new kind of “challenge”. That never transpired, though. Mayweather stayed the course to take on the likes of Manny Pacquiao instead. The boxing world still harbors hopes that the pair will lock horns one last time, with FOX Bet still offering futures betting on any potential bout, with Mayweather priced at -200 and Pacquiao the +162 underdog.

Mayweather is almost certain to be inducted. But the remaining two places are very much up for grabs. Aside from Klitschko, there’s also Miguel Cotto, who is the only boxer from Puerto Rico to bag world titles across four weight divisions. Cotto was never afraid to go toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the business, including Mayweather and Mayweather’s nemesis, Manny Pacquiao.

American super middleweight Andre Ward is also listed. Ward retired undefeated after 32 victories. Including headline wins over Froch and Kessler.

Finally, James Toney – another champion across three weight divisions – completes the list. Toney was a 90s icon. He was revered in the sport for having one of the game’s toughest ever chins.

In 90 fights, Toney lost just three times. 47 of his 77 victories came by knockout.

Klitschko is up there with all of the above greats. But whether his time has come for Hall of Fame status is up in the air. Only time will tell.