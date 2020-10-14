Four of the Most Anticipated Boxing Matches of 2021

WBC

World Boxing News takes a look at some of the most anticipated boxing matches of the coming year.

After one of the strangest times in the boxing calendar in a long time, live boxing made a triumphant return to rings worldwide in the early summer.

There have been some astonishing professional debuts — Kahshad Elliott, we’re looking at you — and during the remainder of 2020, there are some cracking title bouts to look forward to, including Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell, and Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.

While these marquee events will give us plenty to be excited about for the remaining two and a half months of 2020, what have we got to look forward to in 2021? Well, how about the most anticipated undisputed Heavyweight title fight of the decade? Or the potential unification of the Lightweight Championship of the World?

The 2021 season is already shaping up to be one of the best years for professional boxing yet. You can expect this to be reflected in the betting opportunities offered in the lead up to the fights. One of the most popular sports betting markets globally, these potential match-ups will see boxing take center stage in the industry. Expect to see plenty of expert wagering analysis and up to the minute odds published on online platforms in the run-up to each of these hotly anticipated fights.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III

Any bout between two of the best pound for pound fighters in the world will always be hotly anticipated. There’s one potential fight for 2021 that fans have been clamoring for since forever – Alvarez vs. Golovkin III, part 3.

Beginning way back in 2017, Alvarez vs. Golovkin part 1 resulted in a controversial split-decision draw, while part 2, in 2018, saw Alvarez snag the Middleweight Champion of the World title. Part 3 would bring to a close one of the sport’s most exciting rivalries in recent years. Still, we’ll likely have to wait until 2021 before we get to witness it, as both Golovkin and Alvarez have mandatory challengers (Kamil Szeremeta and Billy Joe Saunders, respectively) to dispatch first.







Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

This potential Welterweight title unification fight could be a long shot. Spence Jr was involved in a serious car crash back in October 2019. So his team is still keeping tight-lipped about whether it will happen or not. However, that hasn’t stopped Crawford from taking to social media to engage in some good old-fashioned trash talk. Albeit in a thoroughly 21st century way.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Mikey Garcia

Lomachenko’s got a busy couple of months ahead, what with his upcoming unification out against Teofimo Lopez scheduled for this fall. But the ‘No Mas-chenko’ fight we’re all looking forward to is the potential match against Mikey Garcia, rumored to be held in New York during early 2021. This 12-rounder will see both the WBA & WBC Lightweight belts up for grabs, with the winner becoming the Unified Lightweight Champion of the World.

For Lomachenko, there’ll also be quite a few other titles on the line, including the WBA Super World Lightweight Championship. A belt he’s so far held onto for a total of three defenses. And over almost 2.5 years — the WBC Franchise Lightweight Championship. Plus, The Ring Lightweight Championship.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

In what will easily be the hottest all-Brits bout of all time, Fury vs. Joshua is the main event that we’re all looking forward to. With a potential date of Spring 2021, this fight will see the WBA Super World Heavyweight Championship, WBC title, IBF, IBO, and the WBO World Heavyweight Championship on the line. We can’t wait.

The two long-term rivals will compete for the title of the Undisputed Heavyweight of the World — something that no boxer has been able to claim during the past two decades.

Before we get to watch the Brits go head to head, the Gypsy King will have the small matter of the third installment in his epic battle against Deontay Wilder (whom he defeated back in February in Vegas). Meanwhile, next up on Joshua’s dance card will be the mandatory fight against challenger Kubrat Pulev in December.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.