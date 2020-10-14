Amy Timlin clash goes ahead for Commonwealth title

Amy Timlin’s shot at Commonwealth title glory will definitely go ahead as her recently postponed battle with Carly Skelly has been rescheduled for October 31st.

The super-bantamweight pair will clash on the undercard of the huge Derek Chisora/Oleksandr Usyk bill on Sky Box Office.

Timlin’s manager, Dave Coldwell, is delighted that his young charge will be able to experience the heights of such a high-profile show.

“I’m absolutely over the moon for Amy to get such a chance on a big event,” buzzed Coldwell. “The first thing I’d like to do is thank Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Sport for providing such a platform.

“This is a huge show that has got people talking and I’m so happy to have Amy fighting on it in her first title opportunity.

“Also, Kieran Farrell, Amy’s trainer, he’s worked so hard with Amy, he’s backing her all the way and he explored every option to stage the fight on one of his shows despite all the requirements.

“That shows the belief he has in Amy and I’m happy to play my part in making sure this fight happens.”

On the fight, Coldwell added, “This is the first title fight of Amy’s career, but I’m hopeful there will be many more as her career progresses.

“In Skelly she has an opponent who is just as hungry so she will have to be at her very best. This is two young fighters at the start of their careers giving it all they have to push on.

“I’m convinced Amy has all the tools to have a big say in this sport and she can start doing that with victory at the end of this month.”