Saul Sanchez on the hunt for a big fight at super bantamweight

Damon Gonzalez

Thompson Boxing Promotions super bantamweight prospect, Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8KOs), fresh off his first-round victory over David Lozano (15-10-1, 11 KOs), in which he captured he vacant WBA Fedecentro title, is looking to climb up the rankings and land a big fight.

Sanchez, who made his super bantamweight debut, gave an excellent performance scoring three knockdowns in his bout with Lozano, forcing the referee to halt the action with 48 seconds remaining on round one. Sanchez was the aggressor and displayed excellent skill and speed. This was Sanchez’ first time fighting out of his home state of California as he was making his east coast debut at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida on Boxeo Telemundo.

“I believe moving up to super bantamweight is where I’ll be most dangerous,” said Sanchez. “After a big win on national television, I feel I’m ready to step up to the next level of competition. I’m hoping to move up the latter and work my way to a big fight, I fell stronger at 122 pounds and this is the weight where I might consider making a run to a world title.”

“Sanchez gave a phenomenal performance this past Friday,” Thompson Boxing General manager, Alex Camponovo stated. “He needed a nice win and worked very hard to earn it. We are hopeful of his future and we know that he is focused on achieving his goals.”

Sanchez plans to get right back to training once he is back home.

“I’ll be ready for what comes next in my career and I am back at the gym. The dream never stops,” concluded Sanchez