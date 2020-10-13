Mike Tyson accused of being ‘stoned off his cake’ in UK GMB interview

GMB

Heavyweight Mike Tyson has faced accusations of being under the influence of something when appearing on a British morning TV show this week.

The former undisputed world champion appeared a little worse for wear, possibly due to the time difference, when talking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Monday evening (Los Angeles and Las Vegas time) into Tuesday.

One commenter who shared the footage on Twitter stated Mike Tyson was ‘stoned off his cake.’ Another said, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ was either ‘drunk or punch-drunk.’

UK hysteria in the media has always been over the top at the best of times, although Tyson won’t be worried about that.

Discussing his future return to the ring, Tyson plans to make millions from an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr.

“Pretty much, I am just ready to do this, I feel really good, I am ready to do this,” he told hosts Morgan and Reid.

The conversation continued, as Morgan stated: “In three weeks (not three weeks it’s November 28), we’ve obviously got your big clash coming. But also the US Presidential election (yes, that is in three weeks).

“You’ve been friends with Donald Trump for a very long time, do you think he can win again?”

Tyson responded: “Well, anything is possible, people should go to the voting booth, and people should vote.”

In reply, Morgan went on.

“‘You’re able to vote for the first time in quite a long time, aren’t you? Is that important to you?”

“Yes, because it’s true. That’s very important to me. I get to cast my vote and vote for who I want to vote for.

“I’m not talking about politics. Anyone can vote for anyone, but please vote,” the 54-year-old answered.

Tyson, for his part, was probably just tired.







MIKE TYSON LEAGUE

In just six weeks, Tyson is due to trade blows with RJJ in what could be the start of an exhibition explosion of older fighters.

The likes of Oscar De La Hoya and Evander Holyfield have already promised to follow Tyson’s lead. Add to that the fact Tyson has already begun his ‘Legends League’ and boxing will see the landscape change dramatically over the next few months.

