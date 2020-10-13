Mike Tyson explains interview problem to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

Heavyweight Mike Tyson has explained his bizarre TV interview to Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid hours after it aired in the UK.

Tyson was lined up for a chat with Morgan and Reid early on Tuesday, which for him was late on Monday evening due to the time difference.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ was then accused of being either ‘stoned or drunk’ when appearing to slur and stumble through the segment.

Within hours of getting some much-needed sleep, the 54-year-old revealed what the problem was.

“Hey mate, Piers Morgan, Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid, and the UK. I tried to stay up late for an interview but fell asleep,” he said.

“Like a lion, I’m hard to wake once asleep. Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor, so I couldn’t see you guys and forgot to look into the camera,” added Tyson.

Currently, Tyson is in training for a return to the ring after fifteen years next month. He’s constantly in the gym. Therefore, it’s understandable that he’d be struggling to maintain that late at night.

Hey mate @piersmorgan @GMB @susannareid100 and UK. I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I'm hard to wake once asleep. Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn't see you guys and forgot to look into camera.

￼ — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 13, 2020

Roy Jones Jr. will be the opponent when Tyson gets back to action on a Pay Per View basis. The event is scheduled for November 28.

MIKE TYSON COMEBACK

Millions of dollars are said to be involved as Tyson prepares to make an astonishing comeback.

He last fought was back in 2005 when losing to Kevin McBride. Before that, Tyson lost to Britain’s own Danny Williams.

Clips of Tyson looking mean and ferocious have been going viral for some months now. But boxing personnel in the know are questioning if Tyson has the stamina.







Fighting in your mid-50’s in what could be a long eight-round bout with Jones could prove difficult. None-the-less, Tyson is ready to rock, and in the best shape, he’s been in for some time.

Since making movie appearances in The Hangover franchise and ballooning in weight, Tyson has lost over sixty kilos.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.