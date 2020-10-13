Kazakh star Tursynbay Kulakhmet set for UK debut on November 11

Kazakhstan superstar Tursynbay Kulakhmet will have his first fight in the UK next month, when he takes on undefeated Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title on a huge MTK FightNight.

Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO) faces McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs) on Wedesday 11 November at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Following an incredible amateur career, Kulakhmet had a successful professional debut in August, when he defeated Sagadat Rakhmankul by fourth round stoppage in Almaty.

In just his second professional contest, the Kazakh sensation will now challenge for the WBC International title, going up against Wythenshawe boxer McGowan, who is unbeaten in 15 professional fights.







Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to announce this superb fight between Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Macaulay McGowan on our MTK Fight Night event next month.

“Kulakhmet wanted a big fight for his UK debut, and it shows just how highly-rated he is that he is competing for the WBC International title in just his second professional contest.

“It’s a tough challenge for him against McGowan, who feels he has a point to prove and will be coming to win. I’m extremely excited to see how this unfolds, and fans are certainly in for a treat with this showdown.”

The fight between Kulakhmet and McGowan is part of a huge show next month, which features Lee McGregor challenging Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title.

Elsewhere on the card, Sultan Zaurbek takes on Jeff Ofori, Paddy Donovan goes up against Jumanne Camero, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, and Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin.