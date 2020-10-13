Frank Warren believes Anthony Joshua could vacate WBO title

Mark Robinson / Stacey Verbeek

Promoter Frank Warren has aired his thoughts on Anthony Joshua potentially dropping his WBO belt for stablemate Oleksandr Usyk to contest.

Warren also sees one of his top stars challenging Usyk for that title in 2021. The Hall of Famer revealed his thoughts on a recent BT Sport-televised fight night.

The winner of Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce, an undefeated battle, was recently set for November 28. Dubois vs. Joyce also had the Pay Per View tag removed.

Whoever comes out on top is in line for a substantial vacant WBO title clash with the Ukrainian.

The situation means Joshua would give up his WBO strap and keep hold of the WBA, IBF, and IBO.

Any future encounter with Tyson Fury, another of Warren’s fighters, would then not be undisputed.

It’s a complicated affair.

Usyk vs. Chisora will take place before all that comes to pass. The victor of that bout, which is PPV under the Matchroom banner, will move a step closer to being world champion.

EDDIE HEARN

Rival promoter Eddie Hearn discussed Usyk vs. Chisora when the official announcement for October 31st took place.

“Yesterday’s news from the Government was a kick in the nuts, so to bounce back with this fight at this time is so important for boxing,” said Hearn earlier this month when the Government said no fans could be present in sports this year.







“You’ve either got to sit back and say ‘it’s not possible’ or find a way to make it happen, and I’ve got to say a big thanks to Team Usyk, ‘Del Boy’ and David Haye for staying patient and helping get this over the line.

“It’s an absolute firecracker and a fight that’s so important to the Heavyweight division over the next few months.

“We saw a stunning victory from Povetkin recently to shake up the mandatory situation, can WAR Chisora spring the upset and KO the undefeated Undisputed World Champ?

“I know he will do everything he can to try and get the victory, and this will be another night of Heavyweight drama!”

ANTHONY JOSHUA

At first, Usyk was in line to face Joshua himself. Warren supposedly doesn’t see that happening.

