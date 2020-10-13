Floyd Mayweather discusses his last defeat, aiming to turn pro at 14

Team USA

Floyd Mayweather has revealed his happiness with how his amateur career panned out despite losing in the Olympic semi-finals at the Atlanta Games in 1996.

Serafim Todorov ousted Mayweather for a gold medal shot when scoring a controversial decision by the slightest of 10-9 margins.

Mayweather had his hand raised at the end, which was a fair reflection of how the contest went.

In the final, Todorov lost to Somluck Kamsing.

Discussing his spot on the podium for a home Olympics and his amateur career as a whole, Mayweather has never been bitter, as he explained to Club Shay Shay.

“If I lost six fights all by one point, then there is something to that,” he pointed out. “But I was fighting on the computer scoring system, so that was difficult.

“As far as how I looked at amateur boxing, it’s a learning program preparing you for the professional ranks if that’s what you choose to do.

“Am I happy with my amateur career? – Absolutely. Am I happy with the Bronze medal and not winning gold? – Absolutely.

“The referee raised my hand because he thought I won. But I am glad that the fight went how it went because it made me work that much harder as a professional – not to feel that same pain again.

“It was one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER – CHAMPION

On Todorov, who has since made a small amount of money from selling his story about being the last fighter to defeat Mayweather, the ex-pound for pound king touched on the Bulgarian being homeless at one point in his life.

“That same guy that I lost to is now homeless and I feel bad,” said Mayweather. “I wish him nothing but the best.







“I don’t know why he didn’t become a boxing trainer because. At the time when we fought, he was already a lot older than I was.

“I was fighting at the elite stage at 16. (At first) I wanted to turn pro at 14, but it never happened. Five years later, I turned pro at 19. Within a year, I was a champion.”

