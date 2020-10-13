Bareknuckle boss wants Chantelle Cameron to fight on a future show

Bareknuckle boxing boss Jim Freeman wants Chantelle Cameron to fight on his shows.

Freeman was cheering Cameron on when she outpointed Adriana Araujo to become the WBC super-lightweight champion.

Cameron completely dominated the Brazilian over 10 rounds – and Freeman says he would love to see her fight bareknuckle.

He said: “Chantelle is a fan.

“She comes to our shows and even comes along to press conferences when she can.

“I have mentioned fighting for us and Chantelle did seem interested.

“I know she’s thought about cage fighting as well when there didn’t seem to be too much happening in her boxing career.

“Now that she’s world champion, Chantelle will obviously concentrate on her gloved boxing career, but I wouldn’t be surprised if at some stage in the future she decides she needs a new challenge and gives me a ring.

“I would love to have her on our shows.”

Cameron has sparred bareknuckle champion – and former Irish amateur star – Jimmy Sweeney and he will be seen by millions of Russian fight fans after Freeman last week agreed the biggest television deal in the company’s history.

He revealed that Match TV have agreed to screen the forthcoming shows.

The channel is co-owned by Russian president Vladimir Putin and Freeman describes it as “the biggest sports channel in Russia.”

He added: “This really is massive for us.

“Match TV goes into millions of homes in Russia.

“I got a call from someone at the channel saying they had watched our fights on You Tube, were impressed by the figures and want to screen our shows.

“I’m sure they will like the next few shows we have lined up and if they do, the next step will be for them to ask us to put on shows in Russia. I can see that happening.”

The first show staged by Freeman and business partner Joe Smith-Brown was six years ago and Freeman said: “We are now being screened in more than 20 countries around the world. We have to be the fastest-growing sport in the country.”