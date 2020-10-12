Tyson Fury attempts to move on from Deontay Wilder could get messy

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has officially declared his intentions to move on from Deontay Wilder despite a contract in place for a trilogy.

Stories broke last week, revealing Fury’s intentions but were quickly dismissed by Wilder’s team. It came after claims a contract to sign the third fight deal expired.

WBN was informed by Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel, that the legal agreement remained in place, and the American still wanted to negotiate.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s proved impossible for either side to work out a deal. Courts could now favor Wilder in any impending challenge to Fury’s intentions.

The contract in place, which Wilder invoked a clause in last March, has been hit by an unprecedented happening in Covid-19. Wilder would now be in his rights to fight Fury all the way.

As WBN previously explained, one outcome would be for Wilder to allow Fury an interim clash in a non-title capacity, provided the original third fight contract remains valid.

If Fury disagrees on the terms, any Wilder challenge to the intentions of ‘The Gypsy King’ would have legs due to the ongoing situation around the world.

As Top Rank boss Bob Arum, who represents Fury stateside, has already said. Fury vs. Wilder III needs fans to be successful. The last bout made $17 million-plus in ticket sales alone.

Therefore, everyone agrees, except Fury. The 32-year-old is the only one attempting to break the existing deal.

US networks, sponsors, and a Pay Per View marketing team are all awaiting news of the next encounter.

Wilder has every right to complain about this legally and would have a solid argument to make.

Fury can still get his way and stage a fight in December, although he would have to give Wilder the first option when fans can pack stadiums again.

At present, it is the only way to find an amicable solution. It’s not a case of Fury merely walking away from the contract. Even if he believes it has expired, which Finkel disputes.

It all could get very messy indeed between two of the world’s top heavyweights. More so if Fury then tries to avoid the third clash even further to face Anthony Joshua next year.

Watch this space.







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III – TALKING POINTS

Unprecedented pandemic.

Minimal fans allowed.

No date offered to Wilder.

Legal challenge favorable.

