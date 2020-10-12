‘Floyd Mayweather father told me I beat his son’ says Oscar De La Hoya

ESPN

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya had claimed the father of Floyd Mayweather told him he won their mega-fight when the pair met back in 2007.

In what turned out to be a passing of the Pay Per View torch, De La Hoya lost to Mayweather over thirteen years ago. Mayweather then went on to dominate the business.

But at that time, the scorecards struggled to split the champions.

Mayweather claimed marks of 116-112 and 115-113. De La Hoya took a 115-113 victory himself with judge Tom Kaczmarek.

Afterward, and as Mayweather was congratulating his son and the man he trained in De La Hoya, Sr. admitted his verdict on the fight.

“So the fight’s over, and Floyd Sr. is like my best trainer I ever had,” explained De La Hoya to ESPN. “Me and Floyd are like this (fingers crossed tightly).

“And I see him coming to me. I’m going to say something to him, ‘like hey, we’re cool, right?’ Because at the time, he was like the man, you know.

“And he goes, ‘ah man Oscar, you won that fight.’ – Ah man, the dad told me that!”

.@OscarDeLaHoya recalls Floyd Mayweather Sr. telling him he’d won the fight against Mayweather Jr. (via @3KnockdownRule) pic.twitter.com/z3X2HSRUBe — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 15, 2020

Sr. had been in the corner of De La Hoya for some time before the meeting. He opted not to participate out of respect for both men. It was a highly strange situation.

The words of the respected coach obviously won’t go down well with Floyd Mayweather but are something De La Hoya can take away from the loss.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 38-0

Floyd Jr. hit 38-0 after that fight, and his career sky-rocketed. As for De La Hoya, a win over Steve Forbes led to a career-ending defeat against an in-form Manny Pacquiao in December 2008.

Fast forward almost twelve years and De La Hoya claims to be training for a comeback in his late forties. Maybe those words could entice Floyd Mayweather to accept an exhibition rematch?







Mayweather continues to shared headlines with MMA fighters and YouTube stars. At the same time, De La Hoya captures column inches alongside his promotional stable.

Read into that what you will.

