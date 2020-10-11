Who could Tyson Fury fight if Deontay Wilder gives him a non-title pass?

Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury wants to fight in December. His UK promoter Frank Warren has made that abundantly clear as a trilogy with Deontay Wilder stalls.

During the ongoing pandemic, conditions have seemingly made it impossible to get Fury and Wilder back in the ring with fans present.

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel, as always, has kept us abreast of the latest. Finkel and Wilder both want the Fury fight first.

But should that prove too problematic to push through, Fury may ask for a pass to face somebody else in a stay-busy contest.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ may agree, only if Fury doesn’t put his belt on the line and signs off to face only him in this next outing.

Should this come to fruition, there are limited options open to Fury. Many of the top contenders are busy. Therefore, the opponent is likely to be from the Tom Schwarz school of choice.

WBN runs down five of the possibilities below.

MARIUSZ WACH

Always down to fight, Wach would be easy to acquire and a relatively straightforward outing for Fury. Dillian Whyte dealt with Wach back in December when massively overweight.

ALEXANDER DIMITRENKO

Experienced but in awful form, Dimitrenko would be another nailed on victory for Fury.

KASH ALI

Suspended for biting David Price, Ali is back in the win column with two in a row. Based in the UK means Ali would logistically make sense.

LUCAS BROWNE

The big Australian is one of those ‘have gloves, will travel’ kind of boxers. ‘Big Daddy’ has always left the door open to UK fights.

JOEY DAWEJKO

Famed for dropping Anthony Joshua in sparring, Dawejko would be of interest to Fury for that reason and that reason alone.







DEONTAY WILDER

Hopefully, talks between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be successful and render any interim contest as meaningless as the idea.

Fans are beginning to return slowly in the United States, leaving hope that the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas could cater to around 10,000 socially distanced fans paying top dollar.

