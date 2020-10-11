Clearing up the absolute Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy nonsense

As you know, World Boxing News has been at the forefront of news regarding Deontay Wilder for a long time now. Despite this fact, nonsense continues to be rife on the subject.

Several online outlets print baseless allegations on the ‘Bronze Bomber’ knowing full well the headlines will earn them the click they want.

This weekend was no different, as utter stupidity ruled.

One particular article started it all, something which WBN quickly discounted as truth.

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel told us the fight is still contracted and still on, but we all know this comes with stipulations.

The coronavirus pandemic has royally put everyone’s plans to the sword. Unless fans are present at the biggest heavyweight fight of the last twenty years, it’s no secret that the same money won’t be there.

Why would Deontay Wilder want to enter into a third fight with Fury for less cash than the rematch? – It’s absurd. Still, media outlets run garbage stories on him pulling out or negating.

Let me tell you this, Deontay Wilder wants that battle as severely as he did when he won a world title. The terms are the sticking point.

"He will be out this year, because that's what he wants."@frankwarren_tv confirms that @Tyson_Fury will fight again this year, even if it isn't Deontay Wilder 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YqNIQXfYb3 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2020

Fury’s British promoter Frank Warren, who at present doesn’t have to much say on the United States side of Fury’s career, took to BT Sport over the weekend to send Wilder a warning.

He said: “I don’t know if that fight can get on this year.

“Promoters on both sides, we have worked very hard to make it happen. But it’s looking like it will not happen.

“There’s talk about it happening next year. Tyson has been training like a lot of guys solidly since February, and he wants to fight this year.

“My concern is Tyson’s welfare and well-being, and delivering what he wants so that he will fight this year. Contractual commitments are what they are, but contracts do not go on forever.

“If the fight cannot be delivered within the contractual period, Tyson will move on and maybe revisit the fight another time.

“He will be out this year because that’s what he wants.”







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Warren added that “if someone comes up with a truckload of money with assurances that it’s real,’ it’s possible the third bout happens this December.

Well, Wilder wants it to happen this year. The American wants it in December. It’s not his fault the fight can’t happen.

Top Rank wants fans there, lots of fans. It’s a tough spot due to Covid.

There is a possibility Fury can divert, but ‘The Gypsy King’ would have to keep word on his contract afterward. He also may have to agree to a non-title, stay busy fight only.

Wilder will almost certainly stipulate that if the current contract, which he activated in March (by the way), rolls onto next year.

Therefore, we could see Fury fight another (non-WBC Top 15) contender, but only if he immediately fights Wilder straight after.

Alternatively, Fury vs Wilder III could happen in Macau, where coronavirus has only had a slight impact, or Saudi Arabia, where the bigger money of the pandemic lies.

We will see. But please don’t believe the prominent scaremongering reports on the fight as they are not valid.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.