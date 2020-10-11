Split- T Management’s Kahshad Elliott wins in 75 seconds

Mikey Williams

Kahshad Elliott made a successful pro debut with a 1st round destruction over Akeem Jackson in a scheduled six-round junior middleweight bout at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Elliott scored two knockdowns, with Jackson not wanting to get up before referee Michael Ortega’s 10-count at 1:15

“I am grateful for that I had a great camp. I was looking to go more rounds, but I will take it. Just being out there. I have been looking forward to this my entire my life. I was poised, and now I am 1-0, and there will be a lot more to come. I knew that I was going to stop him. I wasn’t chasing it, but my punches have bad intentions,” said Elliott.

Elliott, 152.8 lbs of Plainfield, NJ is 1-0 with one knockout. Jackson, 151.5 lbs of Oxon Hill, MD is 1-2.

Elliott is signed to Split-T Management, under the guidance of Tim VanNewhouse, and was a 10-time National champion in the 165-pound division, but will campaign as a junior middleweight.

Elliott had an outstanding amateur career that saw him win 117 of 140 fights.