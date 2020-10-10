WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III ON for December

Ryan Hafey

Fury vs. Wilder – World Boxing News has exclusively been informed that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will fight their trilogy blockbuster in December 2020.

Wilder co-manager Shelly Finkel informed WBN on the back of what he says are false reports in the United Kingdom media.

Some media sources are stating that the contract for Wilder and Fury to meet again has expired. WBN can reveal this is not the case, according to Finkel.

“It’s simply not true (that the contract has expired),” Finkel told WBN on Saturday. In regards to when the fight will take place, Finkel added more.

"Deontay Wilder is fighting Tyson Fury in December. We are working on the fight. We will update and keep WBN informed."









It’s not the first time Fury vs. Wilder III has been dogged with rumor as the pandemic conditions wreak havoc on getting the fight over the line.

There have been suggestions Wilder remains injured from the February battle, where he ultimately lost the WBC heavyweight crown to Fury. Again, Wilder is raring to go and ready to meet Fury head-on when the agreement happens.

Initially, both sides confirmed the date of December 19th. It’s now understood a week early or on that specific marker remains possible.

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III DATE

Anthony Joshua confirms his December 5th clash with Kubrat Pulev, Fury vs. Wilder III, is unlikely to fall on that date.

Therefore, only two real schedule window remains intact – December 12th to 19th. Further news will happen soon.

Finkel also told WBN last month that Wilder would soon be ready to break his silence. But while the American retains a dignified silence, the rumor mill has been in full effect.

Once a confirmation finally comes, the top division stars will be able to focus on the job at hand entirely.

As things stand, Fury is in no position to fight Anthony Joshua until the third Wilder clash takes place.

WBN continues to remain close to the situation and will update accordingly.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.