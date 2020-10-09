Safety protocol revealed for Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Carlos Cuadras

The Federation of Boxing Commissions of Mexico (FECOMBOX) has initiated the administrative medical protocol for the magna card to be held this coming Friday, October 23 at the facilities of Televisión Azteca in Mexico City.

Zanfer Promotions in co-promotion with MatchRoom will present the most important card in recent years in Mexico. Three world championship bouts and 7 backup fights in the TV Azteca Bubble – La Casa del Boxeo.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Carlos Cuadras – WBC super flyweight title

Julio César Martínez vs. Maximino Flores – WBC flyweight title

Román González vs. Israel González – WBA super flyweight title

Fecombox has supervised the 7 cards that have been presented in Mexico City during the pandemic, serving as a link and means of communication between boxing commissions in the country, since many of them have been closed for the aforementioned reason.

The main tasks that a boxing commission must execute have been carried out in an exemplary manner by a robust team from all over the country to guarantee the absolute integrity of the events and above all to safeguard the health of all the protagonists of these cards.

Verification of licenses and medical exams of boxers, strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol and everything that it determines, including Covid tests and daily monitoring of each participant, medical evaluation of each fighter, administration of the cards with ring officials, services doctors, supervisors and inspectors.

FECOMBOX has had the total and unconditional support of the World Boxing Council and all members of the national boxing community. A formidable integration has been achieved with the Zanfer promotions staff who together have carried out these 7 shows in an exemplary manner, forming and Establishing a benchmark of excellence worldwide.