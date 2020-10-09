Floyd Mayweather believes he’s finally found his Pay Per View successor

Showtime / Mayweather Promo

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather believes he’s found a new Pay Per View ahead of an acid test of his promotional company on October 31.

Mayweather has put all his eggs in one basket over the past few years when grooming Gervonta Davis to succeed him as the top PPV star finally.

Even Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe has been working overtime on social media of late.

A fight with the multi-weight champion and top operator Leo Santa Cruz is crucial to the Floyd Mayweather brand’s future.

Floyd needs that standout headliner who can begin to demand half a million buys on his own, eventually moving past one million as the events get even more significant.

Speaking about Davis recently, there’s no doubt that Mayweather has no reservations in pitching Davis during the ongoing pandemic.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“This fight between Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz is such a great fight that we had to have it with fans,” said Mayweather. “This will be a first for a major boxing event since COVID-19 started.

“Tank’ Davis is an exceptional talent, a super-skilled fighter. I have been in the gym regularly to watch and help him prepare for a formidable opponent in Santa Cruz.

“We all know Leo Santa Cruz always comes in shape and ready to fight. It’s going to be a fantastic night for Mayweather Promotions, for boxing, and sports.

“The best fighting the best is all we can ask for,” he added.

GERVONTA DAVIS

Davis himself has previously admitted feeling some pressure but gets the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream on Halloween.

“I’m looking forward to showing the world how hard I’ve been working in our camp,” said Davis. “We are just a few weeks away, and I’m already in great shape.

“Headlining on pay-per-view has always been a dream of mine since I started boxing.







“I can’t wait to put on a spectacular performance against multiple division world champion Leo Santa Cruz.

“Thank you to my team, SHOWTIME, Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions, and all my fans worldwide. Keep supporting me, and I’ll fight for you.”

The proof will be in the PPV pudding once the numbers come back in November.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.