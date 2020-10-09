UK heavyweight Derek Chisora: From Klitschko slap and spit to model pro

Mark Robinson

British heavyweight Derek Chisora is ready to thrust himself into the world title picture later this month when facing ex-cruiserweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk.

In his twilight years as a campaigner, Chisora knows this could be his last opportunity to become a world champion.

In 2012, ‘Del Boy’ – who now likes to be known as ‘WAR’ was cast as the super-villain of boxing opposite the clean-cut Klitschko brothers.

The Klitschko witnessed how unpredictable Chisora could be following his antics when tackling WBC champion Vitali in a world title challenge. But the Briton clashed twice with WBA, WBO, and IBF title-holder Wladimir.









Reprimanded after he disgustingly spat water in the younger Klitschko’s face on the back of slapping older sibling Vitali in Germany, Chisora was subsequently defeated on points in his only world title chance.

How Chisora hasn’t earned another shot since then is anyone’s guess through an extensive 41-bout career.

At the time, Chisora stated he wanted to fight Wladimir, but fate dealt him with alternative cards after a post-fight altercation with compatriot David Haye.

Five months later, Haye stopped Chisora at Upton Park.

Since then, Chisora has suffered further setbacks when accused of fluctuating in effort levels for certain fights.

The likable puncher has a vast UK fanbase after putting sterling performances in time after time of late. His whole future comes down to Halloween.

The 36-year-old tackles a formidable boxer in a classic combination on Sky Sports Box Office.







HEAVYWEIGHT CHALLENGE

Discussing the encounter recently, enemy-turned mentor David Haye and Chisora aired their feelings.

“I see this fight with Usyk as the perfect opportunity for Derek to gate crash the world top 5,” said Haye.

“He’s a massive underdog, with very few experts picking him to cause the upset. But I know something they don’t.

“I know Derek has the size, the chin, and, more importantly, the heart to walk through hell to get this win.

“Derek canceled his last family Christmas holiday in preparation for this very fight. As a result, he has spent the best part of a year improving his boxing IQ and building a relentless engine.

“He is ready to step in the ring with Usyk and wage WAR. The world will be shocked at what Halloween havoc Chisora brings to the party.”

Chisora concluded: “Helllllo, Usyk, I’m ready for you, hello Usyk!

“Usyk, I’ve been ready for you all year. It’s my home turf, and after such a tough year for everyone, I’m going to give the British public the heavyweight Halloween party they deserve and finally get revenge for my boy Tony Bellew!”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.