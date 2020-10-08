Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs. Hughes – Running Order for Friday

The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.
It features a WBC International lightweight title fight between Viktor Kotochigov and Maxi Hughes, the highly-anticipated debut of amateur star Hovhannes Bachkov against 22-6 opponent Samuel Gonzalez, plus much more.
Free to use images from the weigh-in can be found HERE (Credit MTK Global), with the weights and running order listed below:
ESPN+ AND IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS – 8:00PM LOCAL TIME / 5:00PM BST / 12:00PM EST / 9:00AM PT
Bout 1:
Welterweight, 6 Rounds
FAIZAN ANWAR (152lbs) vs. JR MENDOZA (152lbs)
Bout 2:
Super-flyweight, 6 Rounds
BLANE HYLAND (116lbs) vs. MOHAMED SALAH ABDELGHANY (116lbs)
Bout 3:
Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds
HOVHANNES BACHKOV (142lbs) vs. SAMUEL GONZALEZ (142lbs)
Bout 4 – MAIN EVENT:
WBC International lightweight title, 10 Rounds
VIKTOR KOTOCHIGOV (135lbs) vs. MAXI HUGHES (135lbs)
FLOAT FIGHT:
Cruiserweight, 6 Rounds
LAMBERT FOGOUM (205lbs) vs. AUSTINE NNAMDI (211lbs)