Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs. Hughes – Running Order for Friday

The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It features a WBC International lightweight title fight between Viktor Kotochigov and Maxi Hughes, the highly-anticipated debut of amateur star Hovhannes Bachkov against 22-6 opponent Samuel Gonzalez, plus much more.

Free to use images from the weigh-in can be found HERE (Credit MTK Global), with the weights and running order listed below:

ESPN+ AND IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS – 8:00PM LOCAL TIME / 5:00PM BST / 12:00PM EST / 9:00AM PT

Bout 1:

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

FAIZAN ANWAR (152lbs) vs. JR MENDOZA (152lbs)

Bout 2:

Super-flyweight, 6 Rounds

BLANE HYLAND (116lbs) vs. MOHAMED SALAH ABDELGHANY (116lbs)

Bout 3:

Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds

HOVHANNES BACHKOV (142lbs) vs. SAMUEL GONZALEZ (142lbs)

Bout 4 – MAIN EVENT:

WBC International lightweight title, 10 Rounds

VIKTOR KOTOCHIGOV (135lbs) vs. MAXI HUGHES (135lbs)

FLOAT FIGHT:

Cruiserweight, 6 Rounds

LAMBERT FOGOUM (205lbs) vs. AUSTINE NNAMDI (211lbs)