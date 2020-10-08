PBC fighter Omar Juarez recognized for charity work outside the ring

Yesterday undefeated professional boxer Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (9-0, 4 KOs), the highly regarded super lightweight prospect fighting for Premiere Boxing Champions, the top boxing promotion company in the world today, was presented with recognitions for his work outside the ring.

Texas State Congressman, Filemon Vela, presented Juarez with a Congressional Record from the House of Representatives, while Texas State Senator, Eddie Lucio, and representatives from the Brownsville Independent School District and Down by the Border, presented Omar with additional recognitions.

Omar continues to be a community leader with the youth in his hometown of Brownsville, TX,

“It was a great honor to be recognized and awarded these recognitions.” said Omar Juarez. “I think it’s important to give back to my community with time and support.

“I’m very grateful to have a solid team behind me that helps me accomplish all my goal outside the ring. I will continue to be a positive role model to the youth in my community and around the world.”

“We are very proud of Omar for being a positive role model in the South Texas community,” said Jorge Sanchez, who helps Juarez with his activities outside the ring. “The sky is the limit for Omar as he will continue to bring a helpful environment for the kids in this area.”