Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz gets the ALL ACCESS treatment

SHOWTIME Sports will chronicle the buildup to the battle for championships in two weight divisions between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz with a new installment of the Emmy Award-winning series ALL ACCESS.

The two-part series premieres Friday, October 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME with episode two premiering Friday, October 23, in advance of the four-fight SHOWTIME PPV® event on Saturday, October 31.

ALL ACCESS: DAVIS VS. SANTA CRUZ peels back the curtain to reveal how the two champions, with contrasting styles, are more alike outside the ring as they prepare to headline their first pay-per-view event during unprecedented times.

The series reveals how Davis and Santa Cruz, with a shared love of their respective cities and the sport of boxing, fight for much more than themselves.

Filming is underway as Baltimore native Davis prepares with longtime trainer Calvin Ford and mentor and promoter Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. Proud Mexican-American Santa Cruz is in training camp in Los Angeles with his father and trainer Jose, who is in an ongoing battle with cancer.

Episode two of ALL ACCESS: DAVIS VS. SANTA CRUZ will premiere Friday, October 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.