Covid forces Frank Warren to scrap two bouts from Williams vs. Robinson

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has been forced to scrap two of his fights after Covid-19 continued to ravage through the United Kingdom.

Releasing a statement, Warren confirmed that despite the boxers themselves being negative, the bouts had to be called off as a precaution.

Warren’s company said: “Queensberry Promotions, in conjunction with the BBBofC, can confirm that two positive tests have been returned after the most recent batch of testing carried out by Prenetics.

“The positive tests have come from the camps of boxer’s Jack Flatley and Dan Booth. Both Boxers tested negative themselves.

“Consequently, the scheduled bout for the Commonwealth Super-Welterweight Championship between JJ Metcalf and Jack Flatley and the undercard bout between Micky Burke Jr and Dan Booth has now been canceled.

“The move is in line with the British Boxing Board of Control protocol and the Promoter.









“The rest of the show’s participants, who have all been isolating at a London base this week have tested negative and the show, being headlined by Liam Williams and Andrew Robinson for the British Middleweight Championship, will continue as planned.

A Queensberry spokesman added, “Whilst it is unfortunate that two corner-men have tested positive, it shows that the superb protocols and safety measures put in place for the sport works.

“These excellent measures have, of course, been carried out so to preserve the safety of everyone involved in the event and of course we wish those affected well.”







FRANK WARREN SHOW

Williams vs. Robinson takes place on Saturday night from the BT Sport Studios in Stratford. BT Sport will televise.

Welshman and hard-hitting Williams is aiming to move one step closer to a world title shot.

For his part, the experienced Robinson is looking to secure a fourth straight win and his career’s biggest scalp so far.