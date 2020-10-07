‘Tyson Fury way too much for AJ and Deontay Wilder is a tougher test’

R.Hafey / l.Lustig / Mikey W

Tyson Fury cutman Jorge Capetillo sees Deontay Wilder as a stiffer test for ‘The Gypsy King’ as talks continue over a trilogy encounter for 2021.

Capetillo was discussing the top three heavyweights and also aired his views that Fury is head and shoulders above the rest.

Asked who is a more difficult proposition, AJ or Wilder? – Capetillo, speaking to Marc Gatford via MyBettingSites.co.uk, said, “I think Wilder is tougher because of his natural power.

“His record shows this. If you have 42 knockouts, that’s something you don’t see every day. So with all due respect, we got to be more aware of Wilder than Anthony.

“I think Anthony is a great fighter, a great kid, a great human being. But I believe Tyson Fury is way too much for him.

“Fury is a complete fighter; he’ll box you, he can stand with you – toe to toe. He will be knocked down and won’t quit. He’ll keep getting up. All of those experiences make Tyson a better man, a better fighter – he’s the better fighter.









“Anthony is a fighter that you have to be in front of for him to land, I don’t see too much creativity; feinting, using the jab more, head movement, knowing how to use the range and distance, using the ring.

“Their IQ is different; their whole IQ is different. Anthony is a strong man who will come after you like he did with Andy, but it will be a different fight with Tyson. Tyson is the best fighter of this era and the heavyweight division and he proved it.”







TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III

Fury vs. Wilder III should occur in Las Vegas during the first quarter of 2021, provided an agreement can be reached on all sides.

At present, fans are slowly being allowed back with the news Gervonta Davis will face Leo Santa Cruz on October 31st with a smaller crowd.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is working hard to get the third clash over the link as soon as possible.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.