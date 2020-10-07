Maxi Hughes unfazed by Viktor Kotochigov test ahead of Friday battle

Scott Rawsthorne

Maxi Hughes believes he already has the upper hand on Viktor Kotochigov ahead of their WBC International lightweight title showdown on on Friday’s huge Rotunda Rumble 4 event.

Yorkshire hero Hughes (21-5-2, 4 KOs) challenges unbeaten Kazakh Kotochigov (12-0, 5 KOs) for the belt on the action-packed D4G Promotions event in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, live on ESPN+ and IFL TV.

Hughes heads into the fight on the back of his incredible win over former world title challenger Jono Carroll in August, and he believes Kotochigov is just another step on his journey to challenging for a world title.

Hughes said: “I’ve had a look at a few of his fights, and he’s nothing I’ve not seen before. He’s a tough, strong, come forward fighter, but I’ve got more experience at a higher level which gives me the upper hand.

“The WBC International title is a massive incentive. Winning this belt should give me a top 15 world ranking with the WBC and put me a step closer to challenging for a world championship.

“Fighting abroad ticks an item off my bucket list. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and what a country to fight in. It will be great to be away in the sunshine with the dark nights drawing in this time of year.

“Training hasn’t stopped since my last fight. I was on such a high so I just wanted to make sure I kept improving, and before I knew it I had another fight date.”

Elsewhere on Friday’s show, amateur superstar Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against 22-6 opponent Samuel Gonzalez, rising star Blane Hyland takes on Mohamed Salah Abdelghany, and knockout king Faizan Anwar faces JR Mendoza.