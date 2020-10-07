Drug Testing Policies in Boxing: Everything You Need To Know

Boxing comprises policies that are reinforced by different agencies to make it a clean sport worldwide. Many organizations have partnered to ensure the integrity of this sport is protected by having drug testing policies. Drug testing is meant to detect any use or misuse of drugs to boxing personalities and is intended to create a fair play in boxing matches without these drugs’ influence. Use of drugs, such as performance enhancing drug’s damages the sport’s legitimacy and destroys the athletes’ integrity. Here are the things you need to know.

Anti-doping Rules

The boxing world comprises agencies that have set anti-doping rules and regulations that apply to all athletes, managers, and coaches. These rules get updated frequently and are meant to enhance a clean boxing sport for all individuals. These drug testing policies aim to safeguard Athletes’ fundamental rights in participating in drug-free sports while promoting health, equality, and fairness among athletes worldwide. It also harmonizes and co-ordinates anti-doping programs at national and international levels to detect, deter, and prevent any misuse of drugs in sports.

Strict Liability

Before getting into professional boxing, you need to understand what strict liability is. Strict liability requires all athletes to realize that they are responsible for all the banned substances. The penalty considers the drug’s use, its attempted use, and what’s found in the body. Athletics need to check all their drugs before use, to ensure they don’t contain the banned substances. How can they do this? They can buy drug tests in bulk, which they can be using to check any drug before consumption. Other than drugs, they need to check the supplements and ensure they don’t contain the banned substances.

Anti-Doping Rule Violations

There are ten anti-doping rule violations, which makes one get banned from the sport if found guilty. Such rules cover athletes and their support personnel. Such rule violations include:

Being found positive on the test Attempting to use, or found using the banned substance Refusing to provide a sample when requested Tampering or trying to tamper with the testing process Possession of a banned substance Carrying or trafficking of the banned substance Administering or an attempted administering of the drug to an athlete and covering the same Getting three filing failures or having missed tests in one year Complicity rules The Prohibited association roles











Consequences

After an athlete gets found guilty of violating the anti-doping boxing laws, they are charged differently depending on the violation. When you deliberately cheat or break the rules, you get a 4-year ban from the sport. Carelessness comes with sympathy, and the culprits’ receives a two-year ban from the sport.

Agencies, athletes, and their managers need to take extra care in managing their drug and substance intake to avoid breaking the set rules. Any professional athlete needs to understand the drug-testing policies to be on the safe side. They need to regularly update themselves with the rules, which keeps updating yearly and avoid taking the banned drugs or substances, whether directly or indirectly since it affects their records.