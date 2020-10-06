ShoBox: The New Generation returns Wednesday with Charles Conwell vs. Wendy Toussaint

ShoBox: The New Generation returns for the first time since March with a three-fight card headlined by exciting, undefeated super welterweight prospects Charles Conwell (12-0, 9 KOs) and Wendy Toussaint (12-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round main-event bout on Wednesday, October 7 live on SHOWTIME ® (9 p.m. ET/PT) from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn.

A previously announced eight-round super middleweight co-feature bout featuring Conwell’s half-brother Isaiah Steen versus Kalvin Henderson will not take place due to a non-COVID related illness suffered by Henderson.

A total of four fighters will put their undefeated records on the line in the mid-week bouts, including Janelson Bocachica (15-0, 10 KOs) taking on Nicklaus Flaz (9-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight clash.

In the telecast opener, hard-hitting Brandun Lee (19-0, 17 KOs) returns to ShoBox in the telecast opener against Jimmy Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs) in another eight-round welterweight matchup of rising 147-pounds contenders.

The event is promoted by Tony Holden Productions. International Boxing Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins will call the action from ringside with fellow Hall of Famer and boxing historian Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.