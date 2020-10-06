06
Oct
2020

Good news for UK fans on Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez TV rights

World Boxing News 06/10/2020
World Boxing News has been in contact with FITE TV for the last few days regarding UK TV rights for Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez.

It came as all major networks failed to bring this exceptional undisputed boxing event to the fans.

In developments on Tuesday, FITE sent WBN the following information:

FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that they had acquired the exclusive rights in the UK for the upcoming October 17th Top Rank Pay-Per-View boxing event: Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) vs. Teofimo Lopez  (15-0, 12 KOs).

Later this week, FITE will announce more countries where this fight will  be available via the FITE digital platform. Start time for this LIVE event  will be 2:00am UK time on Sunday morning, October 18th, and available for  only £9,99. 

This long-anticipated fight is available on the five-year-old digital  streaming platform, FITE. FITE is known for providing the best viewing experience on many digital platforms, including its website, www.FITE.tv, Android and iOS mobile apps, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire,  Netgem TV, Foxxum, Hisense/Vidaa televisions, and 7,000 other Smart TV  models.

FITE also features the technology that lets users cast the  purchased event from the mobile app to their wi-fi connected television or  streaming device.

FITE was founded in 2016 and has offered the top boxing, pro wrestling and  MMA events on a weekly basis. Since its launch, it has streamed more than 3,500 live Pay-Per-View events. Recently, FITE opened up a London office  under the direction of former ITV Box Office executive, Ben Halabi. 


“We are excited to have the rights to the upcoming Lomachenko vs. Lopez fight,” Halabi said. “FITE already offers many live Top Rank boxing events  and continues the trend of FITE offering best-in-class boxing entertainment.” 

“We could not have picked a better partner for this fight than FITE,” said  Top Rank Boxing Chairman, Bob Arum. “FITE will make this event available to every boxing fan in the UK regardless of the subscription networks they have or don’t have. No subscription is needed for this. To order PPV  events on FITE, all you need is an internet connection. It couldn’t be simpler. Enjoy the fight.” 

