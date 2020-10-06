Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III in US this year needs ‘rabbit out of a hat’

Esther Lin

Tyson Fury facing Deontay Wilder is the United States is looking increasingly unlikely in 2020, according to United Kingdom promoter Frank Warren.

The Hall of Famer spoke to BT Sport over the weekend to clarify the latest on the situation.

As WBN previously reported, Fury vs. Wilder III is sure to be moved to the first quarter of 2021 – at the very earliest.

But Warren’s words on the matter comes as Fury stated he wants to fight in December, even if it’s against a different opponent.

Warren told BT: “He wants to fight for obvious reasons. He has constantly been training. He wants to fight. So yeah, if we can’t get the Wilder fight, we must look at something else.

“It (the trilogy) was supposed to take place, I think in June or July, and unfortunately it didn’t and at the moment.

“It doesn’t look like it is going to happen this year. That is unless Bob Arum pulls a rabbit out of a hat and puts it on in the States.”

“The last fight got the highest-grossing heavyweight fights to take place in Vegas, and that’s a massive amount of money, nearly 20 million, and that’s not going to be there.

“So you gotta find some way to make, so the guys get the purses they want. So it’s tough.”

At present, Fury has a contract to face only Wilder next. Anything else would be a sticking point for ‘The Gypsy King’ taking an alternate route.

Then, there’s the loss of earnings should Fury unthinkably lose, or fail to shine. Either would diminish interest in the third fight.

It’s a complicated conundrum for Fury, who is desperate to get back in the ring after the pandemic wrecked everyone’s 2020 plans.







DEONTAY WILDER

As for Deontay Wilder, the American has been silent on his next move but has been training in anticipation of developments.

Fury vs. Wilder III is still odds-on to happen in Las Vegas, although it could be February or later as things currently stand.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.