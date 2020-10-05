Tyson Fury cutman confirms 2021 dates considered for Deontay Wilder III

Ryan Hafey

Tyson Fury cutman and friend Jorge Capetillo has discussed the latest on a scheduled fight with Deontay Wilder over the coming months.

Capetillo, credited with saving Fury’s undefeated record against Otto Wallin in 2019, helps out ‘The Gypsy King’ as and when needed.

From his Las Vegas base, Capetillo aired his views on a couple of key questions over the weekend.

What’s the latest with Fury Wilder III?

“I think they’re working on a December date. But they need people. They sold a lot of tickets last time, 18 million dollars of tickets at the MGM.

“The teams are negotiating with ESPN and hopefully they’ll get a deal for December,” Capetillo, speaking to Marc Gatford via MyBettingSites.co.uk, said.

“From what I heard, it’s going to be here in Vegas. So they may postpone it to early next year.

“They are working on the fight for December. But if not, they’ll postpone it to early next year.”

If Tyson beats Wilder who is next?

“I’m sure he’s focused on Wilder right now. But he has the vision and the dream to fight in the UK to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and that fight is made possible by Anthony Joshua.

“So I believe after Wilder he will go after Anthony. It’s his dream to be undisputed. To go after all the belts.”







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Fury continues to press Wilder and Joshua for decisions on either of their futures as the WBC champion grows frustrated at the ongoing situation with Covid-19.

There’s no doubting both contests need fans. Therefore, Fury has to try to be a little more patient.

Alternatively, the 32-year-old would have to look into the possibility of staging a stay-busy fight behind closed doors. It’s highly likely a full crowd won’t be allowed for some time.

As for Capetillo, it’s unclear whether the Mexican will be involved in Fury’s corner at this point due to Stitch Duran replacing him for the Wilder rematch.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.