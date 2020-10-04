Floyd Mayweather asked to ‘take it light’ before battering young kickboxer

RIZIN

Floyd Mayweather recently revealed that his team asked him to take it easy before the ex-pound for pound king battered Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.

‘Money’ was drafted in for a $9.9 million payday after being retired from competitive boxing for over three years.

Not wanting to let his fans down, Mayweather entered the ring massively overweight but proceeded to smash the living daylights out of a featherweight kickboxer.

Tenshin was downed three times before the bout was eventually called off in the first round. For three minutes’ work, Mayweather earned over $3 million per minute.

Revealing how the offer went down, Mayweather stated he was supposed to go gentle on the youngster, who was only 20 at that time.

But when speaking to Japanese organizers at Rizin, they told him to do whatever came into his head.

“Well, they told me in Japan. I was going to go over there. Just move around with the guy. Take it lightly,” said Mayweather in an interview with Club Shay Shay.

“They said no we want you to get in there and really go at it. As you can see in that fight, I was a little heavy. I wasn’t working out like I am working out now.

“For that fight, I wasn’t working out. I would go to the gym and spar a couple of times, and then I went to Japan and picked up nine or ten million,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER MADNESS

Those words mimick what Mayweather stated before he did similar to UFC star Conor McGregor. Therefore, Floyd can basically do what he wants to superstar fighters and pick up millions of dollars in the process.

It really is an unprecedented time. When can any fighter manipulate fans over and over again without them even realizing what is happening?







Is social media making fans dumber and dumber? – Who knows. But what we do know is that Mayweather could fight anyone he wants, even a 200 pound YouTuber.

He can smash the living daylights out of him and take home millions of dollars. Boxing fans are well aware of this. It’s those who haven’t got a clue where Floyd Mayweather makes his paychecks.

Madness but genius.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is one of the top-visited boxing news websites in the world. Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay