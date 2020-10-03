What are Tyson Fury’s greatest strengths? – ex-rival Tony Bellew explains

Mark Robinson

Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has aired his views on the current and dominant heavyweight ruler Tyson Fury.

Bellew, who was once linked to a sensational all-British clash with Fury, was asked to compare Fury to old opponent Oleksandr Usyk.

Speaking to Sirius XM with AK and Barak, ‘The Bomber’ broke down the best assets ‘The Gypsy King’ possesses when answering the question of who is the better technical fighter.

“Without doubt, being technical isn’t Tyson’s greatest asset,” explained Bellew. “The way he throws punches is all wrong. A lot of them are slaps.”

On his two standout features, the Evertonian added: “He’s awkward. Tysons greatest strength is his unpredictability and also his awkwardness.

“Taking into consideration, he has the greatest footwork I have ever seen for a man who weighs nineteen twenty stone. It’s unbelievable and so unorthodox.

“It’s impossible to get someone in for sparring who can play with Tyson Fury.

“Let’s be honest he doesn’t even know himself what he’s going to do in the ring, so how can anyone prepare for him.”

Fury is the World Boxing Council belt holder and has, at one point, had every domestic and world championship on his shoulder.

A second rematch with Deontay Wilder remains the next move for Fury as a date and venue continue to be worked out.

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

It’s all down to the climate of Covid and the fact Fury vs. Wilder III will probably be delayed until at least February, as WBN first reported.

The clash is massive and earned over $17 million in gate receipts alone earlier this year – breaking the heavyweight record for Las Vegas.

Money like that cannot be ignored and is why fans will be needed – in some number – for the eagerly-anticipated trilogy.

As for Usyk, the formidable Ukrainian battles Derek Chisora in the coming weeks. The winner is then set to face Anthony Joshua in 2021.

