Workable date opens up for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet again, this much we know is true. When that happens exactly is currently up in the air.

Looking at the calendar for 2021, and with renewed hope for fans due to Gervonta Davis fighting with fans on Halloween this year, a workable date has opened.

WBN believes the best date at the moment would be almost a year on from their second meeting. At this point, February 20th looks like an ideal marker.

This year, Fury and Wilder fought on February 22nd, and the fight broke box office records at the MGM Grand. Doing it all again around the same time could work for everyone.

Fans will be able to attend, whether at the same venue as last time or the new Allegiant Stadium, as projections, the world will be back to some sort of normality by the spring are out in the open.

Add a vaccine into the mix, and UK supporters of Fury could also make plans for then. It’s now up to Top Rank, PBC, and Frank Warren to see if everything can fall into place.

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

WBN understands that talk of the contest going ahead anytime in 2020 is pure speculation. December 19 has gone and there are simply no dates before then.

Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and others are in action in the weeks leading up, leaving very few Pay Per View options in between for UK fans to fork out even more money.







Fury vs. Wilder III is increasingly likely to happen in 2021, with the first quarter of the year the best bet.

Whether all concerned decide to attempt the same weekend as last year is anyone’s guess. But WBN sees this as a realistic target.

Present when Fury took Wilder apart in seven rounds, WBN soaked up one of the best atmospheres in a long time. Doing it all again in February 2021 could hopefully replicate that.

Let’s see how it all pans out.

