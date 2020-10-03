Josh Buatsi v Marko Calic – Weights and Running order for Oct 4

Mark Robinson

Josh Buatsi and Marko Calic are all weighed in and ready for action on Sunday. Full weights along with the running order are now available.

BUATSI VS. CALIC WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS ARENA

19:07 RING WALK

10 x 3 mins English Middleweight Title

LINUS UDOFIA 11st 2lbs 5oz v JOHN HARDING JR 11st 2lbs 2oz

(Luton) (Brixton)

Followed by

4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

JOHN HEDGES 11st 13lbs 5oz v JAN ARDON 11st 11lbs 0oz

(Takeley) (Manchester)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

AQIB FIAZ 9st 5lbs 3oz v KANE BAKER 9st 4lbs 13oz

(Oldham) (Birmingham)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

ALEN BABIC 14st 3lbs 4oz v NIALL KENNEDY 15st 9lbs 8oz

(Croatia) (Ireland)

followed by

21:30 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS MAIN EVENT

10 x 2 mins vacant WBC Super-Lightweight World Title

CHANTELLE CAMERON 9st 11lbs 11oz v ADRIANA ARAUJO 10st 5lbs 11oz

(Northampton) (Brazil)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title

JOSHUA BUATSI 12st 4lbs 5oz v MARKO CALIC 12st 4lbs 12oz

(Croydon) (Croatia)