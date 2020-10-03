Josh Buatsi v Marko Calic – Weights and Running order for Oct 4

Josh Buatsi and Marko Calic are all weighed in and ready for action on Sunday. Full weights along with the running order are now available.
19:07 RING WALK
10 x 3 mins English Middleweight Title
LINUS UDOFIA 11st 2lbs 5oz v JOHN HARDING JR 11st 2lbs 2oz
(Luton) (Brixton)
Followed by
4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
JOHN HEDGES 11st 13lbs 5oz v JAN ARDON 11st 11lbs 0oz
(Takeley) (Manchester)
followed by
8 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
AQIB FIAZ 9st 5lbs 3oz v KANE BAKER 9st 4lbs 13oz
(Oldham) (Birmingham)
followed by
8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
ALEN BABIC 14st 3lbs 4oz v NIALL KENNEDY 15st 9lbs 8oz
(Croatia) (Ireland)
followed by
21:30 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS MAIN EVENT
10 x 2 mins vacant WBC Super-Lightweight World Title
CHANTELLE CAMERON 9st 11lbs 11oz v ADRIANA ARAUJO 10st 5lbs 11oz
(Northampton) (Brazil)
followed by
12 x 3 mins WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title
JOSHUA BUATSI 12st 4lbs 5oz v MARKO CALIC 12st 4lbs 12oz
(Croydon) (Croatia)