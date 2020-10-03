Boxing Nutrition: The benefits nuts can have on overall health

In the latest edition, Dr. Philip Goglia, WBC Nutrition Committee Chairman, discusses the benefits nuts can have in a diet.

Tree nuts offer an incredible energy source.

One-way nuts may help your heart health is by lowering the low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or “bad”) cholesterol levels. LDL plays a major role in the development of plaque that builds upon the blood vessels.

Eating more nuts has also been linked to lower levels of inflammation linked to heart disease.

Eating nuts may also reduce your risk of developing blood clots that can cause a fatal heart attack.

BOXING NUTRITION – NUTS

Nuts also appear to improve the health of the lining of your arteries.

Besides being packed with protein, most nuts contain at least some of these heart-healthy substances: Unsaturated fats- It’s not entirely clear why, but it’s thought that the “good” fats in nuts — both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats — lower bad cholesterol levels.

Omega-3 fatty acids- Omega-3 fatty acids are found in many kinds of fish, but many nuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Omega-3s are a healthy form of fatty acids that seem to help your heart by, among other things, preventing dangerous heart rhythms that can lead to heart attacks.